Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Widespread Rain-winds Predicted For KP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that widespread rain-winds-thunderstorm with light snowfall over high mountains is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Khyber and Kurram Districts.

It further informed that isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

Moreover, hailstorms are also expected in a few places in the province.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 32/14, Chitral 22/09, Timergara 28/12, Dir 24/07, Mirkhani 23/08, Kalam 17/03, Drosh 24/09, Saidu Sharif 26/09, Pattan 28/16, Malam Jabba 15/07, Takht Bhai 31/14, Kakul 24/09, Balakot 26/12, Parachinar 22/06, Bannu 31/14, Cherat 22/11 and D.I. Khan 33/18.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 03°C in Kalam.

