UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Club Brugge Champions Of Belgium After Season Abandoned

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Club Brugge champions of Belgium after season abandoned

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Club Brugge were declared Belgian league champions on Friday after the season was finally abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Pro League announced.

Brugge now have a 16th league title while bottom club Waasland-Beveren are relegated.

Brugge were 15 points clear with 11 matches to play when the championship was halted in March.

The Belgian league follows European counterparts France, Netherlands and Luxembourg in calling an early halt.

League officials had already recommended the Belgian season be declared finished early due to the pandemic with the table accepted as final on April 2, becoming the first European league to suggest such a measure.

The following day, UEFA called the decision "premature" and "unjustified" and threatened to deprive Belgian clubs of places in European competitions next season.

The Pro League had delayed a vote on whether to end the season three times although clubs were mostly in favour.

The Belgian government have already banned all mass gatherings until August 31.

Related Topics

Vote Threatened France Brugge Luxembourg Netherlands March April August All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister visits district police lines DG Kha ..

20 minutes ago

Int'l Sports Stars come in support for Aisam

20 minutes ago

US Approves Preliminary Design for Future Long-Ran ..

20 minutes ago

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

3 hours ago

Trust for Putin Among Russians Rises to 67.1% - Po ..

20 minutes ago

Norwegians told to 'staycation' this summer

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.