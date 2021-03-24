UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Club Sandwich: French Snack Firms Rebuked Over Cartel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Club sandwich: French snack firms rebuked over cartel

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :France's competition regulator on Wednesday condemned the country's three top sandwich producers for colluding to fix the volumes and prices of the lunchtime snack for over half a decade.

Two firms were given multimillion-euro fines over the secret cartel that lasted from 2010 to 2016, though the third escaped financial punishment for being the first the blow the whistle on the operation.

The competition authority said that during the period Daunat, La Toque Angevine and Roland Monterrat colluded secretly over tenders to supply service stations and other sites with sandwiches for vending machines.

They agreed a "non-aggression pact" in 2010 to end a price war and put in place "a hidden consultation system allowing them to distort competition.

"They could raise prices without fearing a response from their rivals," the regulator added.

The scheme was uncovered under a leniency procedure that allows companies to come clean about a cartel in possible exchange for lighter or no penalties.

Roland Monterrat, as the first to lift the wraps on the cartel, was not fined. The other two firms after initial investigations also cooperated under the leniency procedure, it said.

La Toque Angevine was fined 15.5 million Euros ($18.3 million) and Daunat nine million euros.

Related Topics

Exchange Price 2016 From Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

32 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

40 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

54 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

1 hour ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.