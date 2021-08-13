UrduPoint.com

Clubs Upset Over Changes To CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Clubs upset over changes to CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Several top European leagues on Friday said they regretted FIFA's decision to extend the window for scheduling September and October World Cup qualifiers in Latin America as incompatible.

"FIFA has decided to impose the worst possible option with practically no notice," complained the World Association of Professional Football Leagues (WAPFL), which represents some 40 leagues around the world -- including the English Premier League and Spain's La Liga.

The reshuffle comes with the pandemic having wreaked havoc with the Calendar while the ongoing health crisis requires players to abide by strict medical restrictions including quarantine periods on their return.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Spain September October Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Road deaths drop by 38% in Sharjah in 7 months

Road deaths drop by 38% in Sharjah in 7 months

8 minutes ago
 HBL and Government of Sindh launch COVID-19 Drive- ..

HBL and Government of Sindh launch COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility

40 minutes ago
 On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts ..

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi h ..

1 hour ago
 Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

1 hour ago
 24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.