Clubs upset over changes to CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Several top European leagues on Friday said they regretted FIFA's decision to extend the window for scheduling September and October World Cup qualifiers in Latin America as incompatible.

"FIFA has decided to impose the worst possible option with practically no notice," complained the World Association of Professional Football Leagues (WAPFL), which represents some 40 leagues around the world -- including the English Premier League and Spain's La Liga.

The reshuffle comes with the pandemic having wreaked havoc with the Calendar while the ongoing health crisis requires players to abide by strict medical restrictions including quarantine periods on their return.