ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said the clues of terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi were leading towards India's activated sleeper cells.

The foreign minister said he had already warned after North Waziristan terrorist attack that India could activate its sleeper cells in Pakistan.

However, he said, the country's law enforcement agencies were ever vigilant to counter any such attempt.

Qureshi said India could not tolerate peace in Pakistan.

"As we are set to open Kartarpur Corridor, India at the same time is making attempts to disrupt law and order situation in Pakistan," he said.

Qureshi said the world recognized the sacrifices of Pakistan to maintain peace and stability in the region, while India was getting exposed for its human rights violations in Kashmir and the continued atrocities against minorities, particularly Muslims.

The foreign minister said the entire nation, armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies were united and firm against terrorism and extremism.

"The enemy once again made an unsuccessful attempt to disrupt our peace and security, which has been effectively countered by our security forces," he said in reaction to the foiled attack on PSE building.

Qureshi lauded the prompt action by police and law enforcement agencies that resulted in killing of all four terrorists on the spot.

He prayed for the martyred security guards who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and for early recovery of the injured.

