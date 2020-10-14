UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clyne Returns To Palace On Short-term Deal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Clyne returns to Palace on short-term deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne rejoined Crystal Palace on a short-term deal on Wednesday.

Clyne left Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of last season and has been training with Palace in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old endured an injury-plagued spell at Anfield after joining the Reds from Southampton in 2015.

He made 137 appearances for Palace between 2008 and 2012, winning the club's Player of the Year award in 2011.

"I'm a London boy, this is where I grew up.

I'm back home and all my family and friends are here," Clyne said.

"It's surreal being back, I'm enjoying it, and hopefully I can just crack on and enjoy my football again."Clyne, who has made 14 appearances for England, had a loan spell at Bournemouth in 2019, but did not play a role in Liverpool's title-winning campaign last term.

He played 45 minutes for Palace's Under-23s earlier this month to prove his fitness before officially reuniting with Eagles boss Roy Hodgson, who gave the right-back his England debut.

Related Topics

Football Loan London Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth 2015 2019 Family All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

26 minutes ago

UK fishermen hopeful of netting late deal in EU tr ..

26 minutes ago

UN Concerned About 125,000 People in Libya's Sirte ..

26 minutes ago

Salford captains cleared to play in Challenge Cup ..

26 minutes ago

Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru handed four- ..

28 minutes ago

Check Post in Jacobabad renamed as "Shaheed Abdul ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.