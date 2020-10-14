Clyne returns to Palace on short-term deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne rejoined Crystal Palace on a short-term deal on Wednesday.

Clyne left Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of last season and has been training with Palace in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old endured an injury-plagued spell at Anfield after joining the Reds from Southampton in 2015.

He made 137 appearances for Palace between 2008 and 2012, winning the club's Player of the Year award in 2011.

"I'm a London boy, this is where I grew up.

I'm back home and all my family and friends are here," Clyne said.

"It's surreal being back, I'm enjoying it, and hopefully I can just crack on and enjoy my football again."Clyne, who has made 14 appearances for England, had a loan spell at Bournemouth in 2019, but did not play a role in Liverpool's title-winning campaign last term.

He played 45 minutes for Palace's Under-23s earlier this month to prove his fitness before officially reuniting with Eagles boss Roy Hodgson, who gave the right-back his England debut.