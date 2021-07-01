UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Actor Anwar Iqbal Baloch

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM condoles death of Actor Anwar Iqbal Baloch

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed sorrow over the death of senior actor Muhammad Anwar Iqbal Baloch.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family. Usman Buzdar prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace, adding that late Muhammad Anwar Iqbal Baloch was a seasoned tv actor.

