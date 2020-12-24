UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM GB Congratulates Christian Community On The Occasion Of Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:50 PM

CM GB congratulates Christian community on the occasion of Christmas

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, while congratulating the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, said that the present government was committed to promote national harmony among all religions and ensure no discrimination on the basis of religion.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan said that Jesus brought a message of love, forgiveness and brotherhood to the world and we must embrace their teachings and make tomorrow better than we were today. "We celebrate all our sorrows and joys together as one united nation, said Chief Minister. He said that like Eid and Diwali, we would celebrate Christmas together.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the role of the Christian community in the development of the country and unparalleled patriotism.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Christmas Christian All Government Love

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

26 minutes ago

Afghan Women's Rights Activist Killed in Country's ..

2 minutes ago

France's Macron Says EU's Firm Stance on Brexit Pa ..

2 minutes ago

EU and Britain seal post-Brexit trade deal

2 minutes ago

Bosnian Serbs Say Icon Gifted to Lavrov Has Sentim ..

2 minutes ago

EU gives up 25% of fish quota in UK waters

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.