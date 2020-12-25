CM GB congratulates Christian community on the occasion of Christmas

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, while congratulating the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, said that the present government was committed to promote national harmony among all religions and ensure no discrimination on the basis of religion.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan said that Jesus brought a message of love, forgiveness and brotherhood to the world and we must embrace their teachings and make tomorrow better than we were today. "We celebrate all our sorrows and joys together as one united nation, said Chief Minister. He said that like Eid and Diwali, we would celebrate Christmas together.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the role of the Christian community in the development of the country and unparalleled patriotism.