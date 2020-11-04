CM visits sahulat bazaars in Okara, Depalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to sahulat bazaars in Depalpur and Okara on Wednesday and directed to provide 2 kilogram sugar packet instead of one kilogram.

On his arrival at Depalpur, the CM went to sahulat bazaar while administration remained unaware, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar inquired people about arrangements, quality and rates of different items and directed the district administration to ensure provision items on fixed rates. No negligence in the provision of relief to the masses would be tolerated, the CM emphasized.

The buyers expressed their satisfaction over the facility of sahulat bazaar.

The CM directed the officials to monitor sahulat bazaars for prompt relief to the general public.

"I will also visit other cities soon to inspect facilities," he said, adding 20-kg flour bag was available at Rs 845 and sugar were provided at Rs 81 per kg in the sahulat bazaars.

The government was committed to relieve people from price hike and scope of sahulat bazaars would be further extended, he added.

He also met with members of tiger force and commended their work.

Provincial Minister Sumsam Bukhari was also present.