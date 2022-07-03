UrduPoint.com

CMEC To Commission First Unit Of 1263 MW Thermal Power Plant On July 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 11:00 AM

CMEC to commission first unit of 1263 MW thermal power plant on July 6

BEIJING, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :China Machinery Engineering Corp. (CMEC) has successfully concluded a 7-day long reliability test run of the first unit of the 1,263-megawatt thermal power plant in the Jhang district of Punjab province.

The 400 MWs Gas Turbine 1 (GT1) will start commercial operations on July 6 after some heat and cooling-related tests on stopped machines, an official said.

The plant also successfully went through the initial capacity test and achieved 403 MWs capacity against a guarantee of 400 MWs, the official said. The unit has already been connected to the national grid, he said.

CMEC is engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor of the combined-cycle power plant owned by Punjab Thermal Power Ltd. (PTPL). PTPL has also signed a 12-year operations and maintenance contract with China's Harbin Electric International for running the facility, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The official said that the second gas turbine (GT2) is also undergoing various tests and is expected to achieve commercial operations date (COD) in a month.

Also, the steam turbine (third unit of the plant) has been installed and is expected to start commercial operations in five to six months after going through different complicated tests and chemical cleaning procedures. The project is in the commissioning phase as a whole, he said.

The plant has two gas and one steam turbines as well as two heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) for enhanced efficiency. The plant will use Re-liquified Natural Gas (R-LNG) as Primary fuel while High Speed Diesel as backup fuel.

Related Topics

Punjab China Harbin Jhang July Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

2 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

11 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

11 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

11 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.