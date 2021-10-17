CNPC to supply over 100 bln cubic meters of gas for winter, spring

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the country's largest oil and gas producer, pledged Saturday to supply over 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas for the coming winter-spring period, as part of efforts to ensure energy supply in the country.

The figure will be 8.4 percent higher from a year earlier, hitting a record high, the gas production giant said.

It will take multiple measures to secure supply, including expanding production and imports, calling on the whole company to ensure the safe, stable and orderly gas supply for household use, key areas and important periods.