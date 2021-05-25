Coach Christophe Galtier quits new French champions Lille

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Coach Christophe Galtier told L'Equipe on Tuesday he is stepping down as coach of Lille three days after winning the Ligue 1 title.

"I simply have the deep belief that my time is up here," he told the paper.

Galtier, who was appointed in 2017, says he has received job offers from Nice and Lyon in France and Serie A's Napoli.