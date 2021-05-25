UrduPoint.com
Coach Galtier Quits New French Champions Lille

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Coach Galtier quits new French champions Lille

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Coach Christophe Galtier told L'Equipe on Tuesday he was stepping down as coach of Lille two days after winning the Ligue 1 title.

"I simply have the deep belief that my time is up here," he told the paper.

Galtier, who was appointed in 2017, says he has received job offers from clubs including Nice and Lyon in France and Serie A's Napoli.

The 54-year-old said he was moving on to avoid "falling into a routine".

Galtier engineered a remarkable turnaround in Lille's fortunes after succeeding Marcelo Bielsa midway through the 2017-18 season.

Lille just avoided relegation. They then finished second to Paris Saint-Germain in his first full season.

Lille were fourth when last season was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday were crowned champions for the first time since 2011.

On the final day of the 2020/2021 season they beat Angers 2-1 to ensure they finished one point ahead of PSG.

