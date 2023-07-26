Coach warns best to come as Spain barrel into World Cup last 16

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Coach Jorge Vilda warned that Spain's best was still to come after Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo both scored twice in a 5-0 romp over Zambia on Wednesday to seal their Women's World Cup last-16 place.

Hermoso marked her 100th appearance for Spain with a brace while the fit-again Alexia Putellas was handed a start and helped make the opening goal for Teresa Abelleira.

Spain's big win in Auckland came after they beat Costa Rica 3-0 in their opening game, and this result also saw secured a last-16 spot for Japan.

The two sides are locked on six points atop Group C, but Spain have a better goal difference and so just need a draw to finish in first place when they clash in Wellington on Monday.

"We haven't seen the best version of Spain, that is absolutely clear," said Vilda after the game at Eden Park which also confirmed Zambia's elimination.

"We have four days to improve, recover physically and mentally, and put in a better performance against Japan." Vilda was unhappy that his team -- one of the favourites to win the World Cup -- switched off after racing into a two-goal lead early on, before turning on the style again towards the end.

"After the second goal we took our foot off the pedal and that is something we need to correct. We can't settle for this," he said.

There were plenty of positives, though, not least Hermoso's performance on a landmark night for her.

"The setting could not be better, getting to 100 matches, and to be able to celebrate it here with another victory in a World Cup is a reason to be happy," she said.