UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coachella Festival Scrapped Again Amid Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

Coachella festival scrapped again amid virus fears

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Organizers of the world-famous Coachella music festival, due to be held in April, have been forced to cancel the event because of coronavirus concerns, the second year in a row it has been shut down.

Cameron Kaiser, a public health officer for California's Riverside County, where the massive gathering is held, said Friday the order to cancel was based on concerns of "resurgence of Covid-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide." He said the Coachella and Stagecoach music and arts festivals, both scheduled to take place in April, attract "hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries, including several disproportionately afflicted by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic." "If Covid-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk," Kaiser said.

Festival organizers had not said if they would attempt to find a later date for the 2021 festival.

Coachella and Stagecoach are usually held every year on two weekends in April in the California desert.

Last year, the festival had been postponed until October because of the pandemic when authorities opted to scrap it altogether.

The lineup was meant to include headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

According to media reports, the economy of the Coachella Valley suffered a drop in revenue of up to $700 million due to the cancellation of last year's festival.

Related Topics

Music Riverside April May October Media Event From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

10 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

11 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.