UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coachella Music Fest Canceled For 2020 Due To Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:30 AM

Coachella music fest canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :California's premier desert music fest Coachella, which had been postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic, has been canceled for 2020, health officials announced Wednesday.

The festival, held annually in Indio, California, was initially set to take place over two weekends in April and was to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

It was moved to October as the deadly COVID-19 virus spread across the United States.

However on Wednesday Riverside County Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser decided to scrap the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

"I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall," said Kaiser. "In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor (Gavin) Newsom's Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter.

"Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."Kaiser said he was aware that his decision would impact many people but stressed that his first priority was to protect the health of the community.

The Coachella festival is one of numerous high-profile events, including South by Southwest and Ultra Music Festival, that have been canceled because of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Governor Music Riverside United States April October 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 June 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

9 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

10 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.