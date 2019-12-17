UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coal Demand To Remain Stable Amid Climate Concerns: IEA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Coal demand to remain stable amid climate concerns: IEA

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The demand for coal will remain steady over the next four years due to demand from Asia, which comes despite fears of the climate crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Tuesday.

Coal remains a major source of power across Southeast Asia, where breakneck economic development has spurred soaring energy demands -- but at a cost to the environment.

Coastal areas across Southeast Asia have already seen major floods and seawater incursion linked to climate change.

"Global coal demand has rebounded since 2017," the IEA said in a report.

"Although it will probably decline in 2019, we expect it to remain broadly steady thereafter through 2024," the Paris-based agency said.

Coal is the Primary source of energy used to generate electricity and accounts for more than 40 percent of energy-related CO2 emissions. It is also widely used to produce steel and cement.

Europe and the United States are becoming less reliant on coal, but its use is increasing in Asia -- especially in India and China which are the world's largest coal producers and users.

"Coal-fired power plants in Asia are young -- 12 years old on average. So they could still run for decades," said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.

He said it will be necessary to have access to technologies such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects -- a costly technology which captures and stores CO2 to prevent it from being released into the atmosphere.

For the moment, there are few CCUS projects in operation.

"The adoption of CCUS in many of Asia's young power plants would be necessary to bring the world into line with a pathway for achieving international goals on climate, air quality and energy access," Birol said.

Related Topics

India World Technology Electricity China Young United States 2017 2019 From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 17, 2019 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Opposition parties get united against Modi govt ov ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

11 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

11 hours ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.