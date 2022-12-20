UrduPoint.com

Coal Output In China's Shanxi Up 8.9 Pct In Jan-Nov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

TAIYUAN, Dec. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) --:China's largest coal-producing region, Shanxi Province, reported steady coal production growth in the first 11 months of 2022, as it strives to guarantee the country's energy supply.

Major coal mining enterprises in Shanxi produced nearly 1.2 billion tonnes of raw coal in the January-November period, up 8.9 percent year on year, the Shanxi provincial bureau of statistics said Tuesday.

During this period, the province also transmitted 18 percent more electricity to support other regions -- as against the figure for the same period in 2021.

As China's leading energy base, Shanxi is key to the country's energy security.

The province planned to raise its coal production by 107 million tonnes to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2022. Local authorities have been coordinating production, transport and epidemic response to meet the production target.

