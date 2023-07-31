Coal versus forest: Turkish locals mobilised to save trees

(@FahadShabbir)

Milas, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Protecting their faces with scarves, local women are taking the frontlines against water cannons and tear gas fired by security forces in the southwest Turkey, resisting cutting of trees for the expansion of a coal mine.

Akbelen forest, located in the Milas district in the Aegean province of Mugla, has been occupied by local villagers as well as environmental activists for over two years to defend the trees from an energy company that runs the coal mine.

While Turkey has been battling wildfires since early this month, tensions erupted last Monday between local villagers and gendarmerie forces in Ikizkoy village when logging crews turned up in the forest area, prompting hundreds of ecologists to rush to the rescue.

The gendarmerie set up barricades to prevent villagers from entering the forest, leading to violent scuffles when the security forces fired tear gas and water cannon to push back the crowds.

"They cut down our trees, uproot our olive groves, scrape and throw away our lands and burn it all in thermal power plants for gold and coal," Ikizkoy resident Ayse Coban, 54, told AFP.

"The damage is done. They ruined the country. It tears my heart out," he added.