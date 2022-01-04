Coalition of 128 parties to press Guinea junta for polls

Conakry, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 100 Guinean political parties will present a joint position to the ruling junta on a timetable for a return to civilian rule, the West African country's main opposition leader said Monday.

The Collective of Political Parties (CPP) brings together 128 parties, Cellou Dalein Diallo told a news conference.

The parties "signed a document of participation" in the CPP's position on the timetable for the transition to be submitted to the ruling junta, the former prime minister told AFP.

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States have called on the junta to hold elections within six months.

ECOWAS has suspended Guinea from the regional bloc and imposed sanctions on individual junta members and their families in retaliation for the September 5 coup that deposed president Alpha Conde.

Diallo ran unsuccessfully against Conde three times in successive presidential elections in the former French colony of 13 million people.