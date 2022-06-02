Coca-Cola inaugurates 100 mln USD bottling plant in Ethiopia

(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:The Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) on Thursday inaugurated its new 100 million U.S. Dollars Coca-Cola bottling plant in Ethiopia.

Completion of the new bottling plant is said to bring CCBA's production capacity in Ethiopia to more than 100 million cases a year and will enable the company to integrate the production of inputs such as preforms, closures and other materials, as well as the local production of new products while reducing imports, the company said.

The new plant, located on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, at Sebeta town, was inaugurated in the presence of senior Ethiopian government officials as well as representatives from the company.

Ethiopia's Industry Minister Melaku Alebel said during the inauguration ceremony that the new plant demonstrates the company's trust in the East African country during its operations of over six decades.

