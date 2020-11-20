UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coca-Cola Looks To Energize Growth Amid Pandemic Slump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Coca-Cola looks to energize growth amid pandemic slump

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Coca-Cola Company said Thursday it was shaking up its product mix as part of an effort to revive sales which have been slumping during the coronavirus pandemic.

The soft drink giant reported third-quarter sales down nine percent from a year ago to $8.7 billion, while profits tumbled 33 percent to $1.7 billion.

Coca-Cola said it saw an improvement in trends versus the prior quarter, stronger sales to consumers partly offsetting the decline in sales at bars, restaurants, stadiums and other channels.

Shares rose three percent in pre-market trade on the results.

As part of its response to the pandemic, Coca-Cola said it was continuing its organizational and product changes.

It now expects to cut the number of product brands to around 200, a 50 percent cut, phasing out some drinks like Zico coconut water and Tab diet cola.

It has already shed other brands such as Odwalla juices.

"Throughout this year's crisis, our system has remained focused on its beverages for life strategy," said chairman and chief executive James Quincey.

"We are accelerating our transformation that was already underway, shaping our company to recover faster than the broader economic recovery." The company will accelerate its moves into hard seltzers, including products developed jointly with Molson Coors such as "Topo Chico Hard Seltzer," set to launch in the US market next year.

No financial forecast was given because of the uncertain economic outlook.

"While the company is pleased with the sequential improvement, given the uncertainty remaining surrounding the coronavirus pandemic including a resurgence in various markets, the ultimate impact on its near-term results is unknown," the company said in its statement.

Related Topics

Water Company Chico Market From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

51 minutes ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

7 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

7 minutes ago

French court slaps pilot with 38-euro fine for Mon ..

11 minutes ago

Turkey Reports Another Biggest Daily Rise in COVID ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.