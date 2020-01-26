Coco Gauff, 15, crashes out in tears at Australian Open

(@imziishan)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Coco Gauff's bid for history at the Australian Open ended in tears in the last 16 on Sunday as the 15-year-old crashed out in three sets to fellow American Sofia Kenin.

The 14th seed Kenin recovered from a set down to win convincingly 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0.

She plays China's 27th seed Wang Qiang -- who beat Serena Williams in the last round -- or Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the quarter-finals in Melbourne.