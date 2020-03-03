UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cocu Hoping Rooney's Insider Information Can Shock Man United

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Cocu hoping Rooney's insider information can shock Man United

London, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Derby boss Phillip Cocu believes Wayne Rooney's experience and insider knowledge will be "extremely important" when they play his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Now Derby captain, Rooney is United's all-time top goalscorer after a trophy-laden 13 years at Old Trafford between 2004 and 2017, and he has had a big impact in both a playing and coaching capacity since arriving at Pride Park in January.

"Of course Wayne is very important, and maybe even more so in this game because he knows Manchester United like no-one else," said Cocu. "He knows the players, the level of performance, what is needed in those big games. So yes, it will be extremely important for us on Thursday." Rooney's arrival has helped the Rams pull clear of the Championship relegation zone and Cocu believes the focus on the former England captain helps ease the pressure on some of the younger members of his inexperienced squad.

"I think it could be important for the rest of the team," he said. "He's used to the big games, he's used to the attention.

"So maybe it will only have a positive influence on his performance, I think. But if you're not used to playing these kind of games, it's better that the attention goes to more senior players and you just focus on your task and your job in the team." Cocu also praised the impact Rooney had made as part of his coaching team.

"He joins in with the technical staff in preparation for games, to analyse the opponent, to select the clips we want to study," added Cocu.

"I always ask his opinion not only for this game because he obviously knows the club very well, but I think this is the way we work. He is a player, that's the most important, and he wants to play, but he's also very involved in the team tactics and how we approach the game.

"So yes we'll use that for this game, and we won't change that."

Related Topics

Job Derby Old Trafford Manchester United January 2017 Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

3 minutes ago

Response by Countries Reporting Their 1st COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Barely Tops North Korea as Nation Least Liked ..

4 minutes ago

Fair/partly cloudy likely in Karachi on Wednesday

4 minutes ago

Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 lands ..

4 minutes ago

Former PIO Haji Ahmed Malik passes away

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.