Colbrelli wins Tour of Benelux

Brussels, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Italy's Sonny Colbrelli won the Tour of Benelux on Sunday as Bahrain teammate Matej Mohoric of Slovenia claimed victory in the seventh and final stage.

Mohoric won the stage by 11 seconds from Colbrelli, but the Italian rider did enough to take overall honours by 29sec from the Slovenian.

Mohoric, winner of two stages on the Tour de France this year, produced a solo breakaway on the 180.9km final stage which finished with a climb of the Mur de Grammont.

But Colbrelli's overnight lead of 51sec was enough to see the 31-year-old retain the blue race leader's jersey.