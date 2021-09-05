UrduPoint.com

Colbrelli Wins Tour Of Benelux

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

Colbrelli wins Tour of Benelux

Brussels, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Italy's Sonny Colbrelli won the Tour of Benelux on Sunday as Bahrain teammate Matej Mohoric of Slovenia claimed victory in the seventh and final stage.

Mohoric won the stage by 11 seconds from Colbrelli, but the Italian rider did enough to take overall honours by 29sec from the Slovenian.

Mohoric, winner of two stages on the Tour de France this year, produced a solo breakaway on the 180.9km final stage which finished with a climb of the Mur de Grammont.

But Colbrelli's overnight lead of 51sec was enough to see the 31-year-old retain the blue race leader's jersey.

Related Topics

France Lead Bahrain Slovenia Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Gastech Hydrogen to be world’s first major event ..

Gastech Hydrogen to be world’s first major event dedicated to hydrogen as a cl ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi an ..

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announces Incentive Scheme for T ..

2 hours ago
 3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to ..

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to discuss the latest scientific ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and b ..

2 hours ago
 World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise actio ..

World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise action for sustainable recovery

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.