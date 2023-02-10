UrduPoint.com

Cold Air To Chill China

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Cold air to chill China

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) --:China's national observatory on Friday forecast that a fresh wave of cold air will sweep across many parts of the country in the coming days, bringing temperature drops, rain and snow.

Most parts of China's central and eastern regions will see temperature declines between 4 to 8 degrees Celsius from Saturday to Monday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The chill will be accompanied by rain and snow in those regions, and the temperature in some places will drop by as much as 10 degrees.

Meanwhile, the regions along the Yellow and Huai rivers, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, south and southwestern China areas will embrace moderate precipitation and regions south of the Yangtze River will be hit by heavy rainfall. As for the eastern part of northwestern China and northern parts of China, they can expect snow and even blizzards in the next few days.

Related Topics

Snow China From

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

1 minute ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

16 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

31 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syriaâ€™s earthquake relief eff ..

46 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.