Cold, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over Punjab's upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the last twenty-four hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in the upper parts and north Balochistan. However, light rain/snowfall occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Very cold and dry weather is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Abbottabad, Nathiagali, Naran, Muzaffarabad, Neelam Valley, Rawalakot, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore and Hunza Valley from Saturday to Wednesday.

Frost is likely during morning hours while very cold and dry weather is likely in Ziarat and Adjoining areas during the next few days.

Lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -14, Astore 10, Kalam, Gupis -08, Kalat -07, Ziarat -06, Hunza, Malamjabba and Parachinar -05 centigrade.

