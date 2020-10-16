UrduPoint.com
'Cold Hawaii': Danish Coast Surfs On Virus Wave

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:20 AM

'Cold Hawaii': Danish coast surfs on virus wave

Klitmøller, Danemark, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :On Denmark's rugged western coast, far from paradise islands in the tropics, "Cold Hawaii" has become the place to be for surfers stranded by travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the name suggests, surfers seeking out the perfect wave near the town of Klitmoller are not put off by chilly waters or nippy air, nor the lack of palm trees.

This raw and rugged coastline, often under grey and bleak skies, has drawn a growing number of board aficionados in recent years.

Covid-19 has "really created a big boom," says Mor Meluka, a 34-year-old Israeli who settled here with his family 11 years ago.

Surfing enthusiasts from Denmark and nearby countries "used to travel the world", but now, "since they can't go anywhere we are definitely experiencing more guests than usual," he tells AFP.

Together with his wife Vahine Itchner, Meluka runs the "Cold Hawaii Surf Camp", a surf school that employs 15 instructors in the summer months and continues to give daily lessons even in the off-season.

"You can't really know what kind of waves you're going to get. It's always different waves. If you go to a perfect surf place like Bali or Tahiti, you know exactly how the wave is going to break. Here, it changes all the time," says Itchner, who moved to Denmark at the age of 10 from Tahiti.

