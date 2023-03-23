UrduPoint.com

Cold Shower For Hungary's Famed Hot Baths

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Cold shower for Hungary's famed hot baths

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Hungary's grand thermal baths are struggling to stay afloat, buffeted by rocketing energy bills.

For many tourists, a highlight of a trip to Budapest is a relaxing soak at one of its many ornate bathhouses.

The capital boasts an array of spectacular venues, from neo-baroque pools where bathers can play chess to sumptuous art nouveau confections and exotic Ottoman-era hammams.

But running the energy-guzzling baths "costs 170 percent more than last year," said Edit Reffy of Budapest Spas, which operates the city's bathhouses.

While much of the water is naturally hot, the large historic buildings cost a fortune to run and heat.

"It's a daunting challenge," she told AFP, saying they have had to up ticket prices, reduce opening hours and cover outdoor pools.

Prices at historic Budapest baths like the Gellert have been hiked "by more than 30 percent", said Reffy, including at the Szechenyi Spa, famed for its wild parties or "sparties".

Cheaper and less well-known countryside bathhouses have been hard hit by the energy crisis, with several closing.

"Spas carry heavy burdens... A quarter of all bathhouses nationwide are restricting their opening hours," according to Zoltan Kantas, head of the Hungarian Baths Association.

Hungary has more than 1,300 sources of thermal water including the unique labyrinthine cave complex in Miskolctapolca in the northeast.

The world's largest biologically active naturally thermal lake is at Heviz in the southwest.

Its geothermally-heated water stays above 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in winter and can reach 38 degrees Celsius in summer.

Hungary's thermal bath culture was first developed 2,000 years ago by the Romans and continued under the Ottomans in the 16th century.

Related Topics

Century World Water Energy Crisis Budapest Bath All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

12 minutes ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

46 minutes ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

58 minutes ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.