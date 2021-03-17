Cold wave to chill central, east China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :A cold wave will sweep central and east China from Friday to Sunday, bringing gales and snow, according to the country's top meteorological authority.

Accompanied by strong winds, temperatures will drop by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius in most parts of central and east China, the National Meteorological Center predicted, adding that snow and rain are also expected in the regions during the period.

From Friday to Sunday, China's northwestern regions will see dusty weather, with parts of the northwest expected to be hit by sandstorms, the center said