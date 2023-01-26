Cold wave to hit central, eastern China

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :-- A cold front will hit central and eastern China from Thursday to Saturday, bringing low temperatures and strong winds, the National Meteorological Center said Thursday.

It will lead to temperature drops above 8 degrees Celsius in some regions, the center said.

But temperatures rebounded Thursday morning remarkably as the previous cold wave ended, which reduced temperatures in some regions lower than levels in previous years by up to 10 degrees Celsius.