Coleman makes triumphant return in 60m at Millrose Games

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Reigning world 100 meters champion Christian Coleman returned from a two-year layoff on Saturday with a victory in the 60m dash at the 114th Millrose Games.

The 25-year-old American sprinter crossed the finish line in 6.49 seconds, with 2016 world 60m champion Trayvon Bromell second in 6.50, Ronnie Baker third in 6.54 and world 200m champion Noah Lyles fourth in 6.62.

"I wouldn't say I felt any nerves," Coleman said. "I definitely felt anxious out there." It was the first major event Coleman has contested since February 2020 and his first appearance since serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules -- a ban that kept him from last year's Tokyo Olympics.

In his comeback showdown at the Armory in New York, Coleman took the lead at the start and held off Bromell at the line.

"I felt good in my prep," Coleman said. "I was ready to roll." Coleman is the reigning world indoor 60m champion from his 2018 victory at Birmingham and owns the 60m world record of 6.34.

Coleman hopes to defend his world indoor crown in March at Belgrade and his outdoor 100m title in July at Eugene, Oregon.

"You come into each race focused and race intently and it will come back to you," Coleman said of his 2022 plans.

- No shot put world record - It briefly appeared as if American shot putter Ryan Crouser broke his own world indoor and outdoor world records with an effort of 23.

38m. He was even declared the event winner.

Only after the competition ended was it discovered that the laser measuring device used to judge the distances was faulty and gave errant readings.

"Unfortunately, the laser was incorrect," Crouser told AFP, with meet director Ray Flynn saying there was an "equipment malfunction that caused a false reading." All results from the competition were scrapped.

American Devon Allen won the 60m hurdles in 7.51 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year, while Jamaican Britany Anderson won the women's 60 hurdles in a personal-best 7.91.

American Bryce Hoppel won the men's 800 in 1:46.05, a 2022 world best and 0.27 of a second ahead of runner-up Michael Saruni of Kenya.

"I'll take it out slowly and try to do bigger things later in the year," said Hoppel.

Geordie Beamish set a New Zealand national record to win the men's 3,000 in 7:39.50 while American Alicia Monson won the women's 3,000 in this year's world-best time of 8:31.62.

Ollie Hoare won the men's mile in 3:50.83, a 2022 world best and Australian national record, with Britain's Josh Kerr second in a personal best of 3:52.27.