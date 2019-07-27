UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coleman Scorches Into 100m Final At US Championships

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:20 AM

Coleman scorches into 100m final at US championships

Des Moines, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Christian Coleman blasted into the 100m final at the US Athletics Championships on Friday, defeating world champion Justin Gatlin with a polished performance.

Coleman, who had complained of a "sloppy" outing in Thursday's opening heats, exploded out of the blocks at Drake Stadium to lead from start to finish before crossing in 9.96sec.

Isiah Young was second in 10.15sec while the 37-year-old Gatlin was third in 10.16sec. Ameer Webb finished fourth.

Coleman, the fastest man in the world this year over 100m with a time of 9.81sec, is the red hot favourite for the final which takes place later Friday.

The other men's semi-final was won by Ronnie Baker in a time of 10.

28sec.

Michael Rodgers eased up to finish second in 10.32 while Cravon Gillespie and Christopher Belcher completed the first four.

In the women's 100m meanwhile, English Gardner set the early pace with the fastest qualifying time from the semi-finals.

Gardner, a member of the USA's gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team at the 2016 Olympics, cruised into the final with a season best time of 11.16sec.

Gardner, is steadily rediscovering her best form after a string of injuries, finished clear of Dezerea Bryant, Aleia Hobbs and Caitland Smith.

The other semi-final was won by Teahna Daniels in a time of 11.20sec, ahead of Morolake Akinosun and Sha'Carri Richardson.

Related Topics

USA World Young Man Lead Hobbs Women 2016 Gold Olympics Christian From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

9 hours ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

9 hours ago

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

9 hours ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

9 hours ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

9 hours ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.