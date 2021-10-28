UrduPoint.com

'Collective Blackout' As Bayern Suffer 5-0 Cup Thrashing At Gladbach

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:20 AM

'Collective blackout' as Bayern suffer 5-0 cup thrashing at Gladbach

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Shell-shocked Bayern Munich suffered their heaviest defeat in the German Cup Wednesday when their star-studded team was thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"I'm absolutely shocked. We simply didn't turn up," Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told ARD.

"We let ourselves be outplayed in every situation - a collective blackout." Full-strength Bayern conceded the first goal after just 71 seconds and were 3-0 down with 21 minutes played as Gladbach made a lightning start.

It was the first time for 27 years Bayern have conceded so many goals so early in any competition.

Bayern crashed to their heaviest German Cup defeat, eclipsing a 5-1 quarter-final defeat at Cologne in 1972.

"From time to time, you dream of something like this, but you don't believe it will become reality," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl told ARD.

"That was an awesome performance." French midfielder Kouadio Kone grabbed his first goal for Gladbach with barely a minute gone, then Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini and Swiss striker Breel Embolo both scored twice.

"5-0 against Bayern doesn't come along very often, so we will enjoy this tonight," said Embolo.

This is the second time in consecutive seasons Bayern have been dumped out of the cup in the second round having lost at Holstein Kiel last January after a penalty shoot-out.

There were plenty of off-field distractions for Bayern in the build up.

Hours before kick-off, France defender Lucas Hernandez heard he will escape being jailed in Spain for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court accepted his appeal.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich has also been the centre of fierce debate in Germany, and accused of neglecting his duty as a role model, after revealing he opted against being vaccinated for Covid-19.

Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann was missing as he remains in isolation at home after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Moenchengladbach completely dominated the opening exchanges by converting two of their six shots on goal.

In contrast, Bayern, top of the Bundesliga table while Gladbach are 12th, failed to get a shot on target in the opening 20 minutes.

Gladbach took an early lead when a sloppy pass by Alphonso Davies near his own area was snapped up by Kone, who traded passes with Embolo and fired home.

There was pure delight in the stands at Borussia Park when Bensebaini fired the hosts' second goal past Manuel Neuer on 15 minutes.

A penalty was awarded when Hernandez went in high against Embolo and Bensebaini sent Neuer the wrong way to make it 3-0 at half-time.

This is the second time Bensebaini has terrorised Bayern after the 26-year-old scored both goals in Gladbach's 2-1 home Bundesliga in December 2019.

Embolo then compounded Bayern's misery with two rapid-fire goals within six minutes of each other to make it 5-0 after 57 minutes.

The celebrations started with ten minutes left as delighted home fans sang 'Oh, wie ist das schoen' (Oh, how beautiful this is).

Earlier, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen also suffered a cup upset when they were beaten 2-1 at home by second division Karlsruhe.

Leverkusen were stunned as South Korean forward Choi Kyoung-rok hit the winner in the second-round tie.

Holders Dortmund are already into Sunday's draw for the third round after their 2-0 win at home over second-tier Ingolstadt Tuesday.

Related Topics

Sports France German Germany Dortmund Karlsruhe Kiel Ingolstadt Cologne Madrid Lead Spain North Korea Cuban Peso January December Sunday 2017 2019 From Top Bayern Coach Borussia Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

1 hour ago
 MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

9 hours ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

9 hours ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

9 hours ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

9 hours ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.