San Francisco, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A consortium of US states announced on Wednesday an investigation into TikTok's possible harms to young users of the platform, which has boomed in popularity especially among children.

"The investigation will look into the harms such usage causes to young users and what TikTok knew about those harms," said a statement from Nebraska's attorney general, a member of the collective of eight states.