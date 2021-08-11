Collegiate sprint champion Cameron Burrell dies

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Cameron Burrell, the son of US former 100m world record-holder Leroy Burrell and an accomplished sprinter in his own right, has died at the age of 26.

"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night," Leroy Burrell said on Tuesday in a statement, which did not give a cause of death.

"We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the US and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends.

"We are profoundly grief stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support.

" Cameron Burrell starred on the track at the University of Houston, where Leroy Burrell is the coach.

Leroy Burrell first set the 100m world record in June 1991 with a time of 9.90 seconds. The mark was broken by compatriot Carl Lewis, who ran 9.86 sec at the 1991 World Athletics Championships. Burrell regained the record in 1994 with a time of 9.85 -- a mark that stood until 1996.

Cameron Burrell -- whose mother Michelle Finn-Burrell won Olympic sprint relay gold in 1992 -- won the NCAA collegiate 100m title in 2018, and anchored the University of Houston's championship 4x100m relay team that season.