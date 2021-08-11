UrduPoint.com

Collegiate Sprint Champion Cameron Burrell Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Collegiate sprint champion Cameron Burrell dies

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Cameron Burrell, the son of US former 100m world record-holder Leroy Burrell and an accomplished sprinter in his own right, has died at the age of 26.

"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night," Leroy Burrell said on Tuesday in a statement, which did not give a cause of death.

"We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the US and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends.

"We are profoundly grief stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support.

" Cameron Burrell starred on the track at the University of Houston, where Leroy Burrell is the coach.

Leroy Burrell first set the 100m world record in June 1991 with a time of 9.90 seconds. The mark was broken by compatriot Carl Lewis, who ran 9.86 sec at the 1991 World Athletics Championships. Burrell regained the record in 1994 with a time of 9.85 -- a mark that stood until 1996.

Cameron Burrell -- whose mother Michelle Finn-Burrell won Olympic sprint relay gold in 1992 -- won the NCAA collegiate 100m title in 2018, and anchored the University of Houston's championship 4x100m relay team that season.

Related Topics

World Died Houston June 2018 Gold Olympics Family All Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2021

33 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

10 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

9 hours ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.