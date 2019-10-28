Colombia elects first woman mayor of Bogota

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota.

The 49-year-old center-left candidate, who is openly gay, won the local election with 35.2 percent of the vote ahead of liberal Carlos Fernando Galan (32.5 percent) with almost all votes counted.

"Not only did we win but we're changing history," Lopez said on Twitter.