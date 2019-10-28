UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Elects First Woman Mayor Of Bogota

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Colombia elects first woman mayor of Bogota

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota.

The 49-year-old center-left candidate, who is openly gay, won the local election with 35.2 percent of the vote ahead of liberal Carlos Fernando Galan (32.5 percent) with almost all votes counted.

"Not only did we win but we're changing history," Lopez said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Vote Twitter Bogota Gay Colombia Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on advancing bil ..

7 hours ago

UAE, France friends, strategic allies: Abdullah bi ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

9 hours ago

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.