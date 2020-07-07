UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Fuel Truck Inferno Kills Seven, Dozens Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:20 AM

Colombia fuel truck inferno kills seven, dozens injured

Bogota, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :At least seven people burned to death and 46 were injured after the contents from an overturned tanker exploded in a fireball in northern Colombia, police said Monday.

Dozens of people had gathered around the tanker after it overturned and were trying to siphon off fuel when it ignited, causing an inferno, police said.

"We believe there are at least seven people burned to death in this tragic accident," said Fabian Ospino, mayor of the town of Pueblo Viejo, where the accident happened, in a video posted on social media.

Local police subsequently confirmed the explosion had killed seven people and left a further 46 people with burn injuries.

The accident occurred on the road between the cities of Barranquilla and Santa Marta on Colombia's Caribbean coast.

"There are people who have burns over 90 percent of their body," said Carlos Caicedo, the governor of the local department of Magadalena, who said efforts were underway to transport people suffering serious burns to specialist hospitals.

"We are working with the air force for a medicalized flight in order to be able to send patients to other cities where they have burn wards.

"Let's not forget that in Magadalena there is no burn ward," said Caicedo.

President Ivan Duque sent a message of solidarity to the families of the victims, saying the situation they faced was "painful.""The message is one of solidarity with the people who lost their loved ones in this accident," Duque said at an event in the capital.

Hospital services in the city of Barranquilla, around 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the accident, are reported to be close to saturation due to the coronavirus outbreak in one of Colombia's worst-hit region.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Governor Social Media Road Santa Marta Barranquilla Pueblo Colombia Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

6 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

6 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

9 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

9 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.