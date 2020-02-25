UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Launches Military Push Against Narco Gangs Slashing Forests For Coca Plants

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Colombia launches military push against narco gangs slashing forests for coca plants

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Colombia's Defense Minister said Monday the military will step up an offensive against drug trafficking gangs responsible for clearing thousands of hectares of protected national parks for coca plantations.

"The police are not going to withdraw from the national parks where the criminals are trying to settle," Carlos Holmes Trujillo told reporters in Bogota. "We are going to harden the military offensive to remove them from their dens." The government said some 700 hectares (1,730 acres) of forest in the Sierra de la Macarena national park in southern Colombia have been destroyed by dissidents of the former FARC guerrilla group who rejected a 2016 peace agreement.

It said the dissidents were forcing local peasant farmers to clear the forest and "commit a massacre against nature," in order to develop coca plantations.

"What happened in Macarena is a crime against the environment. Those who today promote fires are criminals who want to destroy the forests and poison the rivers to plant coca," Trujillo said.

A special environmental protection force is to be set up as part of the offensive, he said, in a broad plan to safeguard natural resources in what the UN says is the most bio-diverse country in the world after Brazil.

Last year, the government of President Ivan Duque launched Operation Artemisa to counter widespread deforestation, following the destruction of nearly 200,000 hectares in 2018, mainly in the Amazon.

In addition to the indiscriminate cutting of trees for agriculture, illegal mining and coca plantations pose a threat to the country's natural resources, according to the government.

Former national parks service director Carlos Castano told Colombia's Radio W in an interview Monday that former guerrillas had threatened park officials in a bid to force them to leave the reserves.

Around 2,300 FARC dissidents continue to operate, according to the government, funded by drug trafficking and illegal mining.

Related Topics

World Police United Nations Threatened Agriculture Bogota Artemisa Trujillo Brazil Colombia Criminals 2016 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Al Wahda, Baniyas, and Al Ain in fray for Jiu-Jits ..

1 hour ago

Over 1,700 students competing in artificial intell ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

2 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

3 hours ago

Helpline 1166 established for public safety from c ..

2 hours ago

Stocks, oil prices tumble as gold soars on virus p ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.