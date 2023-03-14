Colombia name three newcomers for South Korea, Japan friendlies

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) --:Uncapped trio Kevin Castano, Nelson Palacio and Johan Carbonero have been included in Colombia's squad for friendlies against South Korea and Japan, the South American country's football federation said on Monday.

Defensive midfielder Castano and playmaker Palacio have been in outstanding form for local clubs Rionegro Aguila and Atletico Nacional, while winger Carbonero has impressed for Argentine outfit Racing Club.

Manager Nestor Lorenzo also called up experienced quintet Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez, Camilo Vargas, Davinson Sanchez and Juan Fernando Quintero.

Colombia will face South Korea in Ulsan on March 24 and Japan in Osaka four days later.