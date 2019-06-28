Colombia not Argentina to host 2020 Copa America final

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Colombia will host the final of the 2020 Copa America they're jointly hosting with Argentina, President Ivan Duque announced on Thursday.

The South American competition between national teams has never before been hosted by two countries.

It will be the second successive year that the tournament is played as regional governing body CONMEBOL has decided to align the Copa America with the European Championships, to be played every four years and two years apart from the World Cup.

Throughout most of its history the Copa America has been played in odd years.

"The 2020 Copa America final will take place in Colombia, which has been one of the greatest desires of all of us," said Duque at a public appearance.

He said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez had informed him of the decision.

The governing body had decided in April to award hosting rights to the two countries at opposite ends of the continent.

The tournament group stages will be divided into two regions: Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru playing in the northern zone while Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay will face off in the southern zone.

The two guest teams -- debutants Australia and Asian champions Qatar -- have yet to be assigned to a zone.

Four teams from each zone will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The current Copa America is ongoing in Brazil and is at the quarter-final stage.

Next year's will be the fourth edition in a five year period following the regular 2015 tournament and the one off Centenario in the United States in 2016.