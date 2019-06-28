UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Not Argentina To Host 2020 Copa America Final

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Colombia not Argentina to host 2020 Copa America final

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Colombia will host the final of the 2020 Copa America they're jointly hosting with Argentina, President Ivan Duque announced on Thursday.

The South American competition between national teams has never before been hosted by two countries.

It will be the second successive year that the tournament is played as regional governing body CONMEBOL has decided to align the Copa America with the European Championships, to be played every four years and two years apart from the World Cup.

Throughout most of its history the Copa America has been played in odd years.

"The 2020 Copa America final will take place in Colombia, which has been one of the greatest desires of all of us," said Duque at a public appearance.

He said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez had informed him of the decision.

The governing body had decided in April to award hosting rights to the two countries at opposite ends of the continent.

The tournament group stages will be divided into two regions: Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru playing in the northern zone while Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay will face off in the southern zone.

The two guest teams -- debutants Australia and Asian champions Qatar -- have yet to be assigned to a zone.

Four teams from each zone will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The current Copa America is ongoing in Brazil and is at the quarter-final stage.

Next year's will be the fourth edition in a five year period following the regular 2015 tournament and the one off Centenario in the United States in 2016.

Related Topics

World Australia Qatar Argentina Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Paraguay Peru Chile United States Colombia Venezuela Uruguay April 2016 2015 2020 All From Asia

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy i ..

6 hours ago

Weather forecast during next five days

7 hours ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

8 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

8 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.