Colombia Orders Police 'modernization' After Protest Criticism
Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:10 PM
Bogota, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Colombia announced Sunday an effort to "modernize" the police, who have been widely criticized internationally for the violent repression of anti-government protests.
President Ivan Duque said he ordered the creation of "a decree that will modernize the structure of the national police, especially to strengthen the policy... on human rights."