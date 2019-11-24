UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia President Says "national Conversation" To Start Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

Colombia president says

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Colombian President Ivan Duque said a "national conversation" slated to start next week in response to nationwide protests against his government would begin on Sunday.

"Tomorrow, with Mayors and Governors elected from all over the country we will start the National Conversation," the conservative leader wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Dialogues with "different social sectors" would take place next week, he said.

Related Topics

Twitter Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

9 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

9 hours ago

Oil from spill in Brazil washes up in Rio state

9 hours ago

Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia for A ..

9 hours ago

Bayern climb to second as Gladbach slip up in Berl ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.