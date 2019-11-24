Colombia President Says "national Conversation" To Start Sunday

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Colombian President Ivan Duque said a "national conversation" slated to start next week in response to nationwide protests against his government would begin on Sunday.

"Tomorrow, with Mayors and Governors elected from all over the country we will start the National Conversation," the conservative leader wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Dialogues with "different social sectors" would take place next week, he said.