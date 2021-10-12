UrduPoint.com

Colombia Probes Murder Of Two Young Venezuelan Migrants

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

Colombia probes murder of two young Venezuelan migrants

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Colombian authorities are investigating the murder of two young Venezuelan migrants in the northeast of the country, sources said on Monday.

Authorities said the two youngsters, one of whom was allegedly only 12 years old, were murdered by an "illegal armed group".

Videos and photos shared on social media appeared to show them on Saturday trying to steal clothing from a shop in Tibu, on the border with Venezuela -- an area rife with criminal gangs.

"They were taken away... by an illegal armed group that took them to an unknown destination where they were murdered," Jaime Marthey, the ombudsman in the Norte de Santander department, told Blu Radio.

Images seemingly from after they were caught, show the youngsters with their wrists bound with tape, surrounded by people giving them a warning: "We don't want to see you lying by the side of a road tomorrow. We're handing you over to authorities." The younger of the two was pictured carrying a red school backpack.

Other images show their bodies covered in blood by the side of a rural path after they were apparently shot in the stomach.

A piece of cardboard with the words "thieves" had been placed on the younger Venezuelan.

Tibu is the site of Colombia's largest plantation of coca leaves, the main ingredient used in the fabrication of cocaine.

Various armed groups in the country are battling for control of the lucrative drug trafficking market.

Shopkeepers claim they called the police but no one came to take custody of the two youngsters.

Police colonel Carlos Martinez promised there would be an "internal investigation" and claimed the youngsters were killed by dissidents from the left-wing rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Martinez claimed the shopkeepers had beaten the Venezuelans, something the local shopkeepers' federation denied, saying they tried to protect the youngsters and stop them from being taken away by unidentified men.

Venezuela's attorney general Tarek Saab sent a letter to his Colombian counterpart, Francisco Barbosa, to request "clarification" of the situation and "any responsibilities that may arise."Earlier, Saab said on Twitter that "the full identification of the bodies has not been achieved and they have not been claimed by any family members."Colombia's representation to the UN Commission on Human Rights posted a statement on Twitter denouncing the "murder of a 12-year-old child," and calling on authorities to investigate.

Related Topics

Murder Police United Nations Social Media Twitter Road Young Santander Colombia Venezuela SITE May Border Criminals Market Family From Blood

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

21 minutes ago
 See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now availab ..

See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now available for pre-orders

25 minutes ago
 Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR ..

Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR 20,999/- Before the Flash Sale ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

36 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yem ..

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.