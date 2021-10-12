Colombia probes murder of two young Venezuelan migrants

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Colombian authorities are investigating the murder of two young Venezuelan migrants in the northeast of the country, sources said on Monday.

Authorities said the two youngsters, one of whom was allegedly only 12 years old, were murdered by an "illegal armed group".

Videos and photos shared on social media appeared to show them on Saturday trying to steal clothing from a shop in Tibu, on the border with Venezuela -- an area rife with criminal gangs.

"They were taken away... by an illegal armed group that took them to an unknown destination where they were murdered," Jaime Marthey, the ombudsman in the Norte de Santander department, told Blu Radio.

Images seemingly from after they were caught, show the youngsters with their wrists bound with tape, surrounded by people giving them a warning: "We don't want to see you lying by the side of a road tomorrow. We're handing you over to authorities." The younger of the two was pictured carrying a red school backpack.

Other images show their bodies covered in blood by the side of a rural path after they were apparently shot in the stomach.

A piece of cardboard with the words "thieves" had been placed on the younger Venezuelan.

Tibu is the site of Colombia's largest plantation of coca leaves, the main ingredient used in the fabrication of cocaine.

Various armed groups in the country are battling for control of the lucrative drug trafficking market.

Shopkeepers claim they called the police but no one came to take custody of the two youngsters.

Police colonel Carlos Martinez promised there would be an "internal investigation" and claimed the youngsters were killed by dissidents from the left-wing rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Martinez claimed the shopkeepers had beaten the Venezuelans, something the local shopkeepers' federation denied, saying they tried to protect the youngsters and stop them from being taken away by unidentified men.

Venezuela's attorney general Tarek Saab sent a letter to his Colombian counterpart, Francisco Barbosa, to request "clarification" of the situation and "any responsibilities that may arise."Earlier, Saab said on Twitter that "the full identification of the bodies has not been achieved and they have not been claimed by any family members."Colombia's representation to the UN Commission on Human Rights posted a statement on Twitter denouncing the "murder of a 12-year-old child," and calling on authorities to investigate.