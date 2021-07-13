UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Probes Visits By Murdered Haitian Leader's Security Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Colombia probes visits by murdered Haitian leader's security chief

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise's security chief made several visits in recent months to Colombia, where a number of mercenaries implicated in the brazen attack were from, Bogota police said Monday.

Dimitri Herard had traveled various times to Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic via Colombia between January and May this year, national police chief Jorge Luis Vargas told reporters, adding Bogota was investigating.

"We know that he was not only in transit, but spent a few days in Colombia," said Vargas.

Colombian authorities, he said, were working with Interpol to probe the nature of Herard's activities in the different countries.

According to Haitian authorities, a hit squad of 28 men -- 26 Colombians and two US citizens -- killed the president in his home, also injuring his wife.

No motive is publicly known and questions are swirling about who might have masterminded the assassination.

Vargas said Monday that 21 Colombians, mostly former soldiers, were implicated in the assassination plot, 18 of whom were captured and three killed by the Haitian security forces.

Bogota is cooperating with Port-au-Prince in the investigation, as is the United States.

Intelligence agencies have determined that 19 of 21 the Colombians had traveled with airline tickets purchased using a credit card issued in the name of CTU Security, a firm registered in Miami, said Vargas.

Related Topics

Attack Police Wife Bogota Port-au-Prince Miami Ecuador Panama Dominican Republic United States Colombia January May From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

1 hour ago

FM Qureshi, Tajik counterpart review bilateral tie ..

30 minutes ago

US Reviewing Request to Send Troops to Haiti, Has ..

30 minutes ago

Flu vaccine protects against severe effects of Cov ..

30 minutes ago

Greece orders mandatory jabs for all health care w ..

30 minutes ago

US Has Every Indication Protests in Cuba 'Spontane ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.