UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Rebel Clash Leaves 15 Dead

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Colombia rebel clash leaves 15 dead

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 14 guerrillas and one soldier were killed Saturday in clashes in southwest Colombia between the army and dissidents from the FARC ex-rebel force, which disarmed after signing a 2016 peace deal.

"In military operations, 14 people were neutralized" in the town of Algeria, Cauca department, Defense Minister Diego Molano said during a public event.

On Twitter, General Eduardo Zapateiro, the army's commander, identified the deceased as members of a FARC splinter group that rejects the terms of the peace deal.

The dead soldier was identified as Corporal Diego Ricardo Gomez Chavez.

Troops "were attacked through the indiscriminate use of explosive devices," Zapateiro said.

According to Molano, troops were taking part in an operation ordered after a car bomb attack that left 43 injured in the neighboring municipality of Corinto on March 27 and was attributed to FARC dissidents.

With no unified command, the dissident militants number about 2,500 and operate mainly in drug trafficking and in the illegal sale of gold and other minerals, according to military intelligence.

In the Cauca region, they are fighting against the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's last recognized rebel force.

Colombia is in the midst of its worst outbreak of violence since the signing of the peace deal with what was Latin America's most powerful insurgency.

Colombia continues to reckon with the conflict that, in nearly 60 years, claimed more than nine million victims between the dead, missing and displaced.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Militants Army Twitter Car Sale Algeria Colombia March 2016 Gold Event From Million

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

7 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

8 hours ago

Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of th ..

8 hours ago

10 more areas under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi

8 hours ago

Golf: Austrian Open scores

8 hours ago

Czech Interior Minister Says 18 Russian Diplomats ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.