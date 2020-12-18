UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Reports 12,196 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Colombia reports 12,196 new COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA, Dec. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Colombia reported 12,196 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,468,795, the country's health authorities said Thursday.

The country also reported 227 more deaths, raising its total death toll to 39,787.

Meanwhile, 1,343,819 people have recovered so far, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said in an update.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has extended the health emergency until Feb. 28, 2021, urging people to avoid crowds and adopt safety measures.

Related Topics

Colombia

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

4 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

6 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

18 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

26 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

41 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.