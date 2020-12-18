Colombia reports 12,196 new COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA, Dec. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Colombia reported 12,196 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,468,795, the country's health authorities said Thursday.

The country also reported 227 more deaths, raising its total death toll to 39,787.

Meanwhile, 1,343,819 people have recovered so far, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said in an update.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has extended the health emergency until Feb. 28, 2021, urging people to avoid crowds and adopt safety measures.