Colombia reports 124 new COVID-19 deaths

BOGOTA, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:Colombia reported 124 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 123,221, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

A total of 4,027 new infections were reported, bringing the national tally to 4,860,622, said the ministry.

Around 78 percent of patients hospitalized in June had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, said Julian Fernandez, director of epidemiology and demography of the Ministry of Health.