Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Colombia reports 16,730 new COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Colombia registered 16,730 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 2,757,274, the ministry of health and social protection said Saturday.

The country also reported 440 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 70,886, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 4,318,314 doses of vaccine have been applied in the South American country, and 1,357,291 people have received a second jab.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

